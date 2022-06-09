‘Let’s watch.’ Carroll County improv group members act out their version of audience stories

Luke Gore takes the stage to begin a scene during a rehearsal with the playback theatre improv troupe, Memory Lane, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Their performance "School's Out" is Saturday, June 11 at 7pm at The Carroll Arts Center. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

After listening intently to an audience member’s memory about a fight in high school between her brother and a friend over a ham sandwich, Roberta Gore turned toward the performers on stage at the Carroll Arts Center and said, “Let’s watch.”

Immediately, the group of seven adults proceeded to bring the memory to life through music, physical movements and the spoken word in a sketch that caught the anger, embarrassment and humor of the situation.

In preparation for its upcoming show “School’s Out” on Saturday at the arts center, Memory Lane, a Carroll County-based playback theater troupe, held a rehearsal Tuesday night with a small audience of acquaintances to get ready for the challenge of quickly retelling a story they just heard.

“We don’t know the stories we’ll get when we come in for a show,” said Emma Shipley, a troupe member. “With the theme ‘School’s Out,’ it could be funny, dark and serious, or light and comical.

Playback theater is a form of improv that features a “conductor” encouraging audience members to share stories that are then acted out on the stage by the troupe. Gore, a longtime theater teacher in Carroll County, first at North Carroll High School and now at Francis Scott Key, discovered playback theater while attending a show at McDaniel College in the early 2000s.

“It was deposited in my brain as a beautiful improv form that celebrates our connectedness and beauty as humans,” said Gore, who found time to explore the medium more during the pandemic. “I became obsessed with online playback, and my ability to take classes and go to shows via my computer all over the world.”

Last summer, Gore made her passion a reality by forming her own playback theater troupe. She rounded up the thespians she knew, including fellow teachers, former students and her adult son, Luke Gore, who has been part of her productions since his youth.

“I’m here by association,” Luke said, with a smile. “Not to say I don’t enjoy it.”

He likes playback theater because of its “spontaneity” and the challenge of telling the stories.

“It’s always cool to see how people interpret things” Luke said. “It really expands your mind to things you never thought.”

Julian Schoming, the lone musician in the group, helps set the mood of the skits by performing on the piano.

“It’s a great experience,” Schoming said. “I have to provide whatever music needs to be there for the scene. It’s a challenge and keeps me on my toes.”

Rehearsals are held every two weeks. The troupe is “close” they said, and members they easily rotate taking turns telling stories.

“We learn something every single show,” Shipley said. “We are so collaborative. We’re a good group.”

The troupe has had numerous shows at the Carroll Arts Center and at various locations around the county, including Church of the Ascension and Carroll Lutheran Village.

“My primary goal was to bring it to dementia patients,” Roberta Gore said. “Even when our short-term starts to blow a gasket, our long-term memories fuel us down to our core, and I wanted to offer that gift of seeing a beloved life memory infused with new life on a stage.”

While it is sometimes challenging to get the audience “warmed” up and comfortable in sharing their stories, Gore, as the conductor, readily reveals her own stories to encourage others. At the end of the show, the troupe does a quick re-enactment of all the stories that were shared.

“I like that way to end,” Gore said. “It is nice to remember the stories of the evening.”

School’s Out with Memory Lane will be performed Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information, call 410-848-7272.