Carroll County native Max Major looks to continue ‘America’s Got Talent’ run in semifinals

On Tuesday evening, South Carroll High School graduate Max Major will aim to keep his run going on “America’s Got Talent.”
The NBC competition show is now in the semifinals round, and the fate of the remaining performers is determined by viewers across the country voting for their favorite performances. Major, a self-described mentalist, will perform in the episode broadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m., then will find out in the Wednesday broadcast, also starting at 8 p.m., whether he’ll keep competing.
The grand prize of the nationally televised competition is $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas.
In his performance in the quarterfinal round, which aired Aug. 25, he asked one of the judges and scores of audience members to draw anything that came into their minds — and all involved drew some version of a smiling sun. He explained on stage at the end of his act that he used subliminal messaging, hiding multiple images of a sun in plain sight throughout a video of himself that the judges and audience had previously seen.
“There’s nothing I could have done differently, I wouldn’t change a thing,” he told the Times in an interview after the performance but before learning whether he would advance. “I feel amazing with how it went, and that’s all you can really do.”
Before “America’s Got Talent,” the Woodbine native put on shows at an early age, and then in his teens he performed at the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair where he demonstrated feats of mentalism, which he has described as a marriage between a magician’s showmanship and psychology, mixed with science and hypnosis.
“I still have a story to tell, and I hope to show people something they’ve never seen before and give people a chance to question their own mind,” Major previously said in an interview. “My act isn’t about tricking or fooling people, it’s about showing everyone how incredible the human mind is.”