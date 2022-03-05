From hikes to maple syrup production, this environmental center aims to be a nature learning hub

For more than 30 years, Hashawha has hosted the popular Maple Sugarin’ Days, a two-day festival that features hikes to tapped maple trees, syrup tastings and a pancake breakfast on Sunday. While one festival was cancelled due to weather, on Saturday, the sun was bright and the temperature not too hot or cold, perfect for being outside, but too warm to see tree tapping, according to Chris Walters, a master naturalist and volunteer.