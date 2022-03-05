From hikes to maple syrup production, this environmental center aims to be a nature learning hub

Without cast iron pots to hang over fires, how did Native Americans cook down the sap they collected from maple trees?
They carved troughs into tree trunks, poured in the sap, and dropped hot rocks into it, according to Chris Markle, a volunteer at Hashawha Environmental Center’s Maple Sugarin’ Days on Saturday as he guided Colin Harris, 12, through the process. As Colin, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, dropped a cold rock in the water, his younger brother, Camden, 3, stepped up with excitement to take the antlers and give it a try, too.
“This is awesome,” said Markle, motioning to the trough, the antlers and the cauldron of hot syrup he was stirring nearby. “I’ve learned so much. I love it.”
For more than 30 years, Hashawha has hosted the popular Maple Sugarin’ Days, a two-day festival that features hikes to tapped maple trees, syrup tastings and a pancake breakfast on Sunday. While one festival was cancelled due to weather, on Saturday, the sun was bright and the temperature not too hot or cold, perfect for being outside, but too warm to see tree tapping, according to Chris Walters, a master naturalist and volunteer.
“Temperatures can be 40 to 50 degrees during the day but need to drop below freezing at night,” Walters said, as he led a small group on a hike to Hashawha’s tapped maple trees. “This is too late in the season.”
He did demonstrate the process, however, using a hand drill on a log. At a tapped tree, he opened the container and used a turkey baster to offer tastings of the sap before leading everyone back to the Bear Branch Nature Center.
“Before COVID, it was a madhouse. There were people everywhere,” said Walters, who has volunteered at the Maple Sugarin’ Days for three years now. “Last year, you had to pre-register, and we had only a certain number of people. This year, we had both pre-registration and walk-ins.”
A modest crowd explored the various stations set up at the nature center, including a chance to see and learn more about the center’s resident screech owl and red-tailed hawk.
“People hear ‘parks’ and they think hiking. There is so much more to parks,” said Jenna Mele, the naturalist at Bear Branch. “We have hiking, festivals, school field trips, birthday parties and a nature center. We have so much to offer.”
The recently formed Friends of Hashawha and Bear Branch group is planning to help the parks host more programs by organizing volunteers and raising funds to supplement costs, according to Michelle Scott, president of the organization.
“We’re trying to get it rolling,” Scott said. “We saw there was a big need.”
After limited organized activities due to the COVID pandemic, the future of Hashawha and Bear Branch is like “a blank slate,” said Mele, who started working at the center in November. She said the new Friends group learned to work together and collaborate.
“It has been great to show off what I know in a place where I am learning a lot, too,” Mele said.
A garden weeding and planting is planned for the near future, as is a bluebird class. Scott and Mele both would like to see other community groups, including Scout troops, 4-H, and students from McDaniel College and Carroll Community College, take an active role at the parks, too, whether for special projects or just assisting with trail maintenance.
Holly Bonsal, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, grew up in Carroll County and has long been a fan of Hashawha, hosting birthday parties for both her sons Colin and Camden at the Bear Branch. On Saturday, she was celebrating her birthday.
“We wanted to do something outside as it is a beautiful day,” Bonsal said. “Why not come here?”