‘Time for someone else to grab the baton’: Owner of Maggie’s restaurant in Westminster sells after 30 years

Wilt, a Carroll County native and 30-year executive chef, said he’s excited to bring “some farm to table cooking” and smoked meats to Maggie’s. He’s already been told by several people in the area he should keep the shrimp curry on the menu, and he is not opposed. While researching the restaurant, he tasted it, as well as a few other items, and was happy the food was fresh. The bison burger was his favorite “and the crab cake is fantastic.”