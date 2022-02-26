Mount Airy Middle School student’s drawing featured in display at BWI Airport

When Lyonia Morsberger, 15, created a portrait of “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland during his Mount Airy Middle School art class recently, he was just creating a work to celebrate his love of Marvel movies.
That artwork will now be seen by thousands of people as it is on display in the Youth Art Gallery at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Morsberger is one of 24 students from across the state whose artwork has been selected for the gallery.
Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in the airport’s observation gallery, the exhibit features original artwork from elementary, middle and high school students representing all 23 of Maryland’s counties as well as Baltimore City.
Sponsored through a partnership with the Maryland Art Education Association, the exhibit is meant to highlight the high quality of art education throughout the state.
Morsberger used pencil to create the portrait, layering it on top of a background of blue and red spiderwebs he created using Google Drawings.
His inspiration for the portrait came from his love of Marvel Entertainment characters.
“[Tom] is my favorite character in the movie and I love Marvel movies, so that’s the reason I chose him in the first place,” Morsberger said.
Mount Airy Middle School teacher Megan Breckenridge has taught Morsberger for two years.
Noticing his advanced art skills, Breckenridge said she decided to submit his portrait for the exhibition.
“Originally, I wasn’t going to submit anything just because everything had been really busy [with] trying to get kids back into the zone of creating art at school,” Breckenridge said. Morsberger’s work “just really stood out because it was combining the stuff that we learned last year with new skills that we were able to really focus on this year.”
Morsberger said he is proud to know his portrait is being displayed at the airport.
“It really means a lot, because [my art allows me] to express my emotions and feelings,” he said.