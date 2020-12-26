Carroll Yesteryears: Glimpse at early life of sculptor William Henry Rinehart

“The Westminster papers were up in arms that Carroll county should be robbed of her most illustrious citizen – all wanted him – all coveted an interest in his works, and name and fame. To whom did he rightly belong? Primarily, to a devoted, virtuous, honorable, and most estimable father and Christian mother, who reared him in industry and integrity on the farm in the pure surroundings of a typical Maryland home. Secondarily he belonged to the old Priestland Academy, for I do not know that he ever attended any other school. There inside of its 20x30 walls he graduated. From that institution of learning, he went forth and in his early manhood, swept by, in his line, the best that Yale or Harvard ever produced, and left a legacy of example to the world of what perseverance and energy can accomplish. He died all too soon, but his works are with us. To the end of time perhaps his matchless images will reflect his skill - the native talent and skill of a pure bred Carroll county boy, reared to health and sturdy manhood by its brooks and over its knolls and vales - the land of milk and honey and fruits and plenty - old Maryland. The above is history.