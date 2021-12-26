Carroll Yesteryears: New Carroll historical society director vows to rally toward bold initiatives | COMMENTARY

Trained as a historian in my undergraduate years, I wrote two books related to local history in Maryland, and have a great appreciation for the craft of history. Yet my plan is to focus on strategic direction, community outreach, development, and the evolution and growth of our cherished organization as we set our sights on future milestones and anniversaries. Let us imagine together what HSCC might look like at its 100-year mark, which will come upon us faster than we think. How do we envision our campus? Our impact on the community or region? The evolution of our board and volunteer core and staffing structure? What will our members be most proud of as we approach our centennial celebration? Share your thoughts with me. Email me anytime at execdirector@hsccmd.org and your input will inform our next set of plans and endeavors.