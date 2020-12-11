Carroll Yesteryears: Christmas ‘was made very bright and happy’ for residents of the Almshouse

A newspaper tells us that “following the distribution of gifts of gloves, socks, and tobacco for the men, slippers, white aprons and little things to brighten and make their bedrooms home-like for the women, each person also received a box of chocolate and an orange.” Local church pastors took turns each year bringing worship to the house. Community members, churchgoers, and Western Maryland College students helped carry the Christmas spirit in the services singing carols, performing solos and reading scriptures.