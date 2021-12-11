Carroll Yesteryears: Echoes of bountiful Christmas dinners past

Today we enjoy oranges year-round, but for centuries they were rare, imported, expensive treats appearing mainly at Christmas. The orange in the toe of the stocking “hung by the chimney with care” might have been the only one a child ate all year. They were distributed at Christmas to employees, servants free and enslaved, and gifted at home by the mid-1800s. An encamped Civil War soldier wrote poignantly to his family from his tent, “I guess we will have hard tack and pork instead of oranges and cake” to decorate a makeshift little tree.