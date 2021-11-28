Carroll Yesteryears: A pledge to honor Native Americans

Because of the widespread presence of Native Americans, many artifacts have been unearthed since the early 1900s. In 1926, a Westminster paper reported, “John H. Martin, this city, while helping to shock wheat on the Irvin L. Hunter farm, Sullivan road, Monday afternoon, saw a peculiar stone and was attracted by the groove in the rock. On picking it up, he at once recognized it as an Indian tomahawk and in a remarkable state of preservation. Only two have been found near here in recent years.” Technically speaking, this should have been called a “stone axe.” The likelihood that it was ever used in warfare is small, but the fact it was found on a cultivated field in the twentieth century is remarkable.