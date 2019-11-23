Fast-forward to acquisition of the house around 1985 by Jonathan Herman and his wife, who saw an intriguing advertisement for it in the real estate section of the Baltimore Sun. By that time the old place had become a dilapidated “hippie haven” — a Sykesville eyesore. The Hermans were up to the challenge of cleaning up the property and restoring the house because Jonathan’s expertise was in historic restoration. Little did the couple realize, however, what cleanup would ultimately entail — removing abandoned cars, using earth-moving equipment to bury other large items, having a controlled burn of flammable material under the watchful eye of the Sykesville Fire Department, and hauling away 30 dumpsters-worth of other debris to the landfill.