Carroll Yesteryears: Looking back at crucial presidential elections of 1860 and 1864

In Carroll County, the sentiments expressed Nov. 6, 1860, were decidedly in favor of states' rights or compromise. The county cast roughly 4,500 votes. Fifty-one percent of the voting population favored Bell’s Constitutional Union party; 40% voted for John Breckinridge, the “Southern” Democrat; 8% voted for Stephen Douglas, while a mere 1% supported Lincoln. There was only a single vote cast for the man who has since become one of America’s greatest heroes in the Taneytown Election District. Across Maryland in 1860, Lincoln did not do much better than he did in Carroll County. He received only 2.5% of the popular vote. Douglas garnered 6.4%, and Bell and Breckinridge split the remaining 91% of the votes almost evenly. It is little wonder that Lincoln was not sure he could rely upon Maryland to stay in the Union when the Civil War erupted.