Carroll Yesteryears: County genealogical society helps families capture their past

In 2011, six society members searched an abandoned cemetery on a hilltop on the outskirts of Uniontown. Years before, the owner of the land had allowed cows to wander through the area, but on that autumn day, the site was a quiet oak forest with its floor deep in leaves — no cows. Burials had been reported there as early as 1882, then again in 1966, and in the 1980s. What stones still remained was the question. In fact, a great many were found, some in German, most in English. The earliest, a tiny crude marker barely visible among the leaves, marked the 1769 death of someone named Andres or Anders. Other burials dated from the 1780s to the mid-1850s and offered more information about the deceased. This ancient burial ground, referred to as the Nusbaum or Runnymeade Cemetery, was on land patented in the 1760s and probably occupied by tenant farmers who paid rent to the land speculators who owned it. Additional fascinating information discovered that day included the variety of spellings for one family’s surname now spelled Yohn. Long ago it appeared as Jun, Youn, and Yon on headstones.