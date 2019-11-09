She attended national encampments of the G.A.R. where other groups also honored her. The Old 6th Massachusetts Veterans Association named her an “Adopted Daughter.” That was the regiment attacked as it marched through Baltimore in 1861 when Lincoln called for federal troops after the attack on Fort Sumter that began the Civil War. Company B of the 5th Wisconsin Volunteers named her a “Little Sister” in 1890 although by that time she was a grown woman. Few could overlook her efforts to champion veterans’ causes, efforts which eventually included World War I veterans.