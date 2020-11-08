Carroll Yesteryears: Enjoying oysters has a long history in Carroll County

“In the notices sent to oyster handlers, Mr. A.L. Sullivan, chief of the Bureau of Food and Drugs, emphasized the care that should be given to structural requirements, with particular reference to sound flooring, adequate light and air space, benches and other equipment. Attention was directed to the need for sanitary dip cans, for provision for handwashing, for adequate supplies of soap and towels, handwashing signs, properly cared for hose, paddles, skimmers and for adequate provision for sterilization of containers and equipment and for storage of equipment. The oyster handlers were also notified that medical examination of shuckers should be made before they are taken on; and that unless otherwise advised, certificates would be accepted from physicians employed last year.”