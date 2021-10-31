Carroll Yesteryears: For two Carroll residents in World War II, the path less traveled

My perception of wartime doctors is of them operating on soldiers who have been in combat. Dr. Theodore Woodward saved lives in another way. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1930, and, after college, followed ing in his father’s footsteps by attending medical school and becoming a doctor. By October 1940, he was on the staff of the Ford Hospital in Detroit. World War II had begun in Europe the previous year, and by the time Woodward was in Detroit, Hitler’s forces controlled much of continent. Great Britain had not surrendered, but Hitler’s Luftwaffe was trying to bomb the island into submission. The U. S. was not directly in the war yet, and much of life here went on as usual.