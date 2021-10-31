Carroll Yesteryears: For two Carroll residents in World War II, the path less traveled

Veterans Day is just around the corner. On Nov. 11, we remember the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States during both wartime and peace. While the holiday, originally known as Armistice Day, focuses on all who served, in this column we are going to focus on World War II.
During the war, citizens of Carroll County served in every branch of the military. We were represented by men and women, black and white, and various religious denominations. Those not in uniform were asked to make sacrifices here on the home front. When Veterans Day rolls around each fall, we tend to gravitate towards stories of heroism on the battlefield, which are exciting and make for an interesting read.
The soldiers from Carroll wrote their names in the annals of history in battles with familiar names: Pearl Harbor, D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge, Bataan, Okinawa, and in just about every other major military engagement of the war. Our soldiers flew bombing missions, served on ships in the Atlantic and Pacific; some were captured and became prisoners of war, while other led courageous military movements. At least one walked through a concentration camp soon after it was liberated. Dozens from Carroll made the ultimate sacrifice in the process.
In this piece, I am going to feature two soldiers who provided wartime service in other ways. One helped save countless thousands of lives as a doctor involved in research. The other participated in desperate combat in the Pacific but left a lasting mark as a wartime artist.
My perception of wartime doctors is of them operating on soldiers who have been in combat. Dr. Theodore Woodward saved lives in another way. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1930, and, after college, followed ing in his father’s footsteps by attending medical school and becoming a doctor. By October 1940, he was on the staff of the Ford Hospital in Detroit. World War II had begun in Europe the previous year, and by the time Woodward was in Detroit, Hitler’s forces controlled much of continent. Great Britain had not surrendered, but Hitler’s Luftwaffe was trying to bomb the island into submission. The U. S. was not directly in the war yet, and much of life here went on as usual.
The 1940 baseball season was finishing with the Detroit Tigers playing against the Cincinnati Reds in the World Series. According to The [Carroll County] Times, Woodward invited his parents out for Games 4 and 5 of the World Series. The series featured five future Hall of Famers and the MVPs of both leagues. Cincinnati would win the series in seven games.
A few months later, with war appearing on the horizon, Feb. 14, 1941 to be exact, young Dr. Woodward was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. He would not be assigned to care for wounded troops; he was a part of something larger: He was sent to North Africa as a member of a General Laboratory Unit of the first American contingent overseas.
Upon arrival in Morocco, Woodward found himself in the midst of a typhus epidemic. Having had special training and previous experience with typhus, he immediately realized the danger to American troops. He arranged for assignment to the Pasteur Institute at Casablanca where he instituted cooperative studies and investigations with the French scientists. His work with the Pasteur Institute ultimately took him through Africa, Europe, and eventually the South Pacific. This work was vital due to the fact that the disease caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in Europe and Africa during the war.
For his work, Woodward was presented the United States Typhus Commission Medal as well as the Order of Ouissam by the sultan of Morocco. The latter medal was awarded to civilians or military officers who had displayed heroism in combat or meritorious service to the Moroccan state. The citation for The United States of America Typhus Commission Medal read, “Captain Theodore E. Woodward, Medical Corps, Army of the United States. For exceptionally meritorious service in connection with the work of the United States of America Typhus Commission by conducting special investigation on typhus fever in the Pasteur Institute in Casablanca, Morocco.”
After the war Woodward’s work with infectious diseases continued according to the July 1, 1948, issue of The [Carroll County] Times. That year, as part of a team from the University of Maryland, he spent time in Kuala Lumpur researching the effects of the new drug Chloromycetin on typhoid fever. Results of the study were later published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Woodward’s service during the war years and beyond was felt around the globe. It earned him a nomination for a Nobel Prize. He died in 2005 at the age of 91.
Another resident of Carroll County whose wartime service was atypical was Albert Hurwitz. He was one of four brothers who served in the military during World War II.
A 1938 graduate of Westminster High, he went on to study at George Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee, as did his brothers. A humorous quote from the president of Peabody that appeared in the March 28, 2012 issue of the Martha’s Vineyard Times states, “[A]t any time of day you could look out the window and see a Hurwitz cutting class.”
Hurwitz’s father purchased Colonial Jewelers in Westminster in November 1941. Today, it is the site of Raphael’s Restaurant on West Main Street. A month later, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. With that news, Hurwitz joined the Marines and eventually became part of the 1st Marine Division. He participated in the Battle of Peleliu, where he found himself sharing a foxhole with Charlie Zincon, another Westminster native.
The 1st Marine Division also fought at Okinawa, where it lost close to one-third of its men. Like all soldiers when not in combat, Hurwitz had his share of other tasks, including guard duty and sometimes painting signs. In his free moments, he sketched buildings and other scenery. A commanding officer, noticing his work, told him to stop painting signs and sketch instead. Hurwitz went on to become a renowned battlefield sketch artist.
After the war Hurwitz became an elementary art teacher and published the classic text for primary art education, “Children and Their Art.” He revised the ninth edition when he was 89 years old.
During his teaching career, he was president of the National Art Education Association as well as the International Society of Education through Art. He lectured around the world, received numerous professional awards, participated in symposiums and kept his own studio work active until the week of his passing in 2012.
He donated many of his sketches to the Marine Corps Museum, where several can be seen today. A story from the Martha’s Vineyard Times of August 3, 2011, noted that when someone thanked him for his service, he replied, “It was nothing to be thanked for. It was the thing to do. Your country is in trouble, you’re called, and you do it.”
