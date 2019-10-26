Dr. Zollickhoffer, famous in Carroll County for his scientific research, was called in by the sheriff to provide the coroner’s examination of “Big” Tom. Seeing the corpse with its unusually large head, Dr. Zollickhoffer requested its removal so he could do further investigation. The sheriff granted the removal and the rest of the body was buried in a local cemetery. Many people over the years have reported seeing Tom walking the streets of Westminster in the vicinity of the jail on Court Street searching for his head.