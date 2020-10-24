Carroll Yesteryears: Most notorious bank robber of the 1860s found New Windsor ‘an easy crowd to rob’

"It evidently was their intention to drive to Baltimore, but one mile below Westminster the front axle of the carriage broke and they were obliged to take the railroad which they did, for conductor Jesse Sheets had passengers from Westminster on the early train who soon dropped off to sleep. And it appeared to [Sheets] they were workmen — machinists. Each one had an old carpet sack. In after-years, in repairing in the basement of the Presbyterian Church in New Windsor, they came upon the refuse boxes and papers where [the thieves] went to assort the good from the worthless to them. It was a grand place, no outside door nor window, and the presumption was they simply took the lamp from the table in the lecture room and went back into the dark cellar where no human eye could have discovered them. The box was the property of Jeremiah Baile, and at this writing I have in my possession a Carroll County Certificate of Indebtedness for “one thousand dollars” which was of no used to them as it was not negotiable. The county gave Coz. Jerry another in its place and he did not lose by that. A writing master who was teaching a class in the basement at that time was always looked upon as the fore-runner or stool pigeon as he disappeared a week or two prior to the robbery and was never seen or heard of afterward.