Carroll Yesteryears: Homes tell tales of New Windsor’s rich history

The house is constructed of brick and slate in the Queen Anne style. The walls are three bricks thick with the innermost bricks (wythes) having an exciting history. In 1896, St. Thomas Catholic Church (once on the campus of Calvert College, which became the Brethren Service Center) was sold to Mr. Buckey for $100. He had it dismantled and used the materials in his new home and outbuildings. The bricks in the house walls, the flooring in the attic, the altar rail at the top of the kitchen stairs, and the windows in the outbuildings are all recycled from the church.