I ran across a short article in a 1919 issue of the Automobile Club of Maryland Motorist which included a history of the word “stogie.” It originated with the cheap (four for a penny) cigars made in Washington, Pennsylvania, and smoked by the rough and ready teamsters who plied their routes in Conestoga wagons. The trips surely must have been long and tedious, but you needed to keep your eyes on the road, so you couldn’t whittle, read, or drift off to sleep. You could, however, smoke cigars and talk to the horses. Maybe you could even do a bit of singing or whistling!