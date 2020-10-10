Carroll Yesteryears: Recollections by lifelong New Windsor resident of First National Bank robbery

On the 22nd day of January 1869 I was assisting my father to put a bottom in the wagon bed, when Keener Shriver came riding up and said – did you hear that the New Windsor Bank was robbed last night? My father said throw down your hammer and go to town and hear what you can. I immediately hurried to town and saw Mr. Jos. A. Stouffer the Cashier who informed me that some one had been in the bank and that the dial was gone from the safe lock and he feared for the worse – that he would go to Baltimore – send a lock man up, and remain in the City to receive the news and if the contents of the safe were gone that he would put the case in the hands of detectives and advertise the kind and numbers of bonds stolen – as far as he was able. General Tyler who was in the safe business came with a man – and with sledge and wedges knocked the doors from the safe and found the contents gone . My Father assisted the safe men in sledging the doors off and had quite a good deal of fun over it, but he too took the matter pretty serious when he realized that some of his savings as well as others were gone. All told $130,00 – all in Rail Road and United States Bonds, except $8000 – which was in cash. I think I am not saying too much when I say there were several hundred men on the street while the safe was being opened, a great many whose savings and accumulation invested – was in the safe – for safe keeping – not very safe when safe lock pickers are around. I saw some men shed tears over their loss when my Father opened the street door and said – “Boys she is empty.”