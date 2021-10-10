Carroll Yesteryears: Westminster High’s AFS program built relationships that spanned the globe

Host families were carefully chosen for compatibility with a student’s personality, and every family also had a liaison family. Because the students came from a wide range of countries, often with very different cultures, the initial weeks were sometimes stressful for everyone. A few students arrived scarcely able to communicate in English and spent many hours watching television to improve their skills. On the opposite end of the scale, one student, whose primary language was Russian, could quote Shakespeare in English. Some host parents remember how excited their students were when they had their first dream in English. They came to breakfast knowing a huge, unseen barrier was finally crossed. Host families encouraged a student’s academic work as well as participation in extracurricular activities and frequently took them on family trips to see other parts of the U.S.