Carroll Yesteryears: From one-room schoolhouses to integrated classes, much has changed in 100 years of education

A faculty of 208 taught the nearly 7,500 students — 181 taught elementary school, and 27 taught high school. The teaching profession in 1920 was primarily an occupation for single women. Of the 158 female teachers working in the county, only nine were married. The School Board’s strong preference for unmarried female teachers is reflected in a resolution adopted during the 1928-1929 school year that barred married women from teaching, except in unusual cases. The best-paying jobs were in the county’s six high schools. These teachers earned an average of $903.70, while elementary teachers in white and black schools had average salaries of $537.85 and $431.87. Retired teachers were not entirely forgotten by the state, which appropriated $36,000 annually for a retirement fund. Teachers who had served 25 years, reached the age of 60, were no longer able to continue their duties in the schoolroom, and had no other means of comfortable support received $200 per annum.