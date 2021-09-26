Carroll Yesteryears: Famed 19th-century gunsmith had his roots in Taneytown

During this period he likely built a set of dueling pistols for Andrew Jackson, one of which is owned by the Hermitage, Jackson’s Tennessee home and now a museum. That pistol is an outstanding example of Creamer’s overall mastery of the art of gun smithing — unique even in an era when all firearms and dueling pistols were held to the highest standards. It is a sure bet that a man like President Andrew Jackson would demand and be satisfied with nothing less than the best. The pistol is outfitted with a fine percussion lock. Creamer was one of the earliest frontier gunsmiths to specialize in making them. Like many finer pistols of the day, it also sported inlaid bands of gold and a gold-covered maker’s cartouche. Creamer’s hand engraving is among the finest to be seen, especially when considering work done by a gunsmith located on the frontier in early 19th-century America.