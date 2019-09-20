Carroll Yesteryears: Remembering the War of 1812 ‘Old Defenders,' many of whom hailed from Carroll County

Information about the participation of nearly 3,000 Frederick County veterans can be found in Frederick County Militia in the War of 1812 by Sallie A. Mallick and F. Edward Wright. The authors examined surviving muster and pay rolls and searched applications for bounty land and pensions. The pension applications in particular often yielded a wealth of information about each veteran's military service, later activities, and family history. The book also contains an overview of the Frederick County militia during the war and useful appendices of information from the Adjutant General Papers, Commission Books, and the Muster Rolls of active units.