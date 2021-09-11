Carroll Yesteryears: Civil War bounties, slaveholders and paupers — all have a place in county record books

Carroll County was part of Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District, which included much of the western part of the state — certainly not one of the wealthier districts. In late 1862, the Carroll County commissioners pondered how they could pay bounties of $50 to encourage enlistment locally and decided to raise the money by selling bonds. Fast forward to late 1864 when recruiting was more difficult than ever. That year Maryland passed a law requiring individual counties to offer equal bounties and Carroll’s commissioners realized they were offering $50 less than their neighbors. Payment of an additional $50 was ordered to volunteers still in the service or “those honorably discharged on account of wounds received or sickness contracted while in the Service of the United States.” Commissioned officers would receive the additional money under certain conditions. If a volunteer had died during his service, the additional bounty would be paid to his wife if living, or to his children or their legal representatives. That money must have been a welcome gift coming during those last months of the war, especially when the federal government’s pension system would have been swamped with applications.