Carroll Yesteryears: Remembering ‘Cousin Lou,’ who lived through the Civil War and World War II

It was a wonderful old barn, located on the other side of the turnpike about where the Corn Roast is now held. It was a fun place to play because no one could find us there and, best of all, it contained many wonderful old wagons and carriages of various shapes and sizes. Although Lou would not let us in his buggy when he visited, we enjoyed that carriage and others in the barn. We drove them all over the countryside in our childhood imagination. Sometimes a passenger, sometimes a driver, but the many places we went with our make-believe horse was such fun!