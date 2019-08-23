Carroll Yesteryears: Exploring the history of northwestern Carroll County has never been easier

In its early years the local reporting was provided by community correspondents who were often a local physician or another prominent resident who would gather information and write an article. The writing was not without occasional satire. One account of a petty theft details an employee who “frequently reveled in the luxury of Bacchus (the Greek god of wine) and shared the beverage with his pals.” The celebration continued for several weeks until his boss tapped into the surplus barrels of rye only to find them, “as empty as the average legislator.”