Carroll Yesteryears: Builder of Antrim in Taneytown had long career as lawyer, farmer, politician in Carroll County and Kansas

In 1834, at the age of 22, he ventured south to Frederick County and married Margaret Ann McKaleb, daughter of Maj. John McKaleb, one of Taneytown’s successful merchants. After their wedding, the couple returned to Carlisle where Andrew became very active in Whig Party politics. An article appearing in the June 3, 1835, Carlisle Weekly Herald noted that A.G Ege had been appointed as secretary of a group of Whigs opposed to “corruption and misrule.” The Eges were still in Pennsylvania in 1837 and Andrew continued his involvement in politics including a celebration the 61st anniversary of American independence. Andrew was listed as the “Secretary” representing Dickinson College at the celebration. Four years later he participated in a funeral procession honoring the memory of William Henry Harrison, late president of the United States. Presumably his income during his years in Pennsylvania came from operation of the iron furnace he inherited. It wasn’t sold until sometime in the late 1840s after he moved to Maryland.