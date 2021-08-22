Yesteryears: Carroll County 4-H Fair has Deep Roots in Taneytown

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 1869, the Carroll County Agricultural Society held its First Annual Exhibition at the newly erected fairgrounds on the eastern edge of Westminster. The 30-acre site included sheds to house animals, an exhibition building, a grandstand, and a half-mile racecourse. The Agricultural Society invited “the exhibition of any and everything that may be useful or convenient in the business of Agriculture or Horticulture.” One newspaper reported, “In the Miscellaneous Department, nearly everything known is represented, such as canned fruit, soap, cigars, and tobacco, grease for wheels, stump pullers, robes, window curtains, bonnets and hats, phosphates, guanos, &c.” Just as today, the items on display were judged and prizes awarded.