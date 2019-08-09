Carroll Yesteryears: Local newspapers reported on dire circumstances in post-Civil War South

On March 1, 1866, the Democratic Advocate carried the announcement that accompanies this article. Women from Carroll’s election districts were urged to join women from across the state of Maryland “for the purpose of alleviating to the extent of their ability, the wretchedness and want which the late war has entailed upon large portions of the population of the South.” Admittedly this help was coming after the “cold northern wind” blew across the southern landscape during the preceding winter, but help of any sort was needed.