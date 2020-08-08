Carroll Yesteryears: ‘Ripe for the picking': Contagious diseases nothing new to Carroll County

Smallpox continued to represent a major threat to health worldwide even as the 19th century ended. Compulsory vaccination against the disease began in 1809 in Massachusetts, but there was continuing opposition even as scientists worked to perfect a better vaccine than Edward Jenner’s earliest attempts and what was administered to troops during the American Revolution. By the beginning of the 20th century, the U.S. government and the Supreme Court weighed in on the necessity for universal smallpox vaccination. In 1904 Maryland required all children to be vaccinated when they entered school and teachers to keep a “vaccine register.” This was just one more piece of paperwork teachers needed to keep when they might have had a class of 40 students ranging in age from six to 16!