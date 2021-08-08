Carroll Yesteryears: Exploring the grand history of the Mehring family in Bruceville, Keymar

“Cousin Annie came back and said that there was a squad of cavalry crossing the creek and would be in town in a few moments. They proved to be General Gregs [Gregg’s] Union escort and consisted of about sixty men. They were only the advance guard; a little while after dark five-thousand four hundred passed through. They were dressed very nicely and rode handsome horses. It was a beautiful sight, for the moon shone so brilliantly that one could almost imagine it was day and the horseman riding six and eight abreast with their swords clattering while cheer after cheer [filled] the air.”