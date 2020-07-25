Carroll Yesteryears: Remembering the Johnson-Gilmor Raid through Carroll County in 1864

Meanwhile, Johnson and 1,500 troopers plus an artillery battery looted shops in New Windsor hoping to get desperately needed clothing. Johnson wanted Gilmor to do the same in Westminster, sending a courier ahead and ordering Gilmor to demand that the citizens provide 1,500 suits and pairs of boots or face the burning of the town. But when Johnson and his men joined Gilmor in Westminster, they were disappointed. Not only had Gilmor not taken any suits or boots, but he also pleaded with Johnson to spare the town. Gilmor later wrote of his Westminster experience that he “shook hands with my friends, lots of whom I have there.” When the Confederates departed in the predawn darkness of July 10, Westminster stood unharmed, and many of the invaders remained barefoot.