Yesteryears: Carroll County was once a hub for tobacco farms, ‘factories’

Although referred to as “factories” in the report, the buildings were usually small, even the second floor of a home. In pictures on the walls of the Manchester Historical Center, men and women pose in front of their work sites, many wearing large aprons, looking neat, clean, and quite relaxed. Some factories employed only men while others welcomed women; most had between 10 and 30 workers based on old photographs. By the 1920s, women dominated the workforce, so when the cigar industry gave way to garment making, they filled the new jobs.