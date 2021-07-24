Remembering historic flooding that swept Carroll County towns away

A week after the flood, Westminster’s Democratic Advocate newspaper reported, “The destruction caused by the late flood at Sykesville is fearful. All the houses there have been destroyed, and all that some persons owned has been swept away, and they are now houseless, homeless. In absolute want for the necessaries of life.” The paper offered to forward any contributions to “the sufferers.” Someone organized a concert in Westminster with proceeds from the 25-cent admission going to the needy.