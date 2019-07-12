Carroll Yesteryears: As National Ice Cream Day approaches, remembering Carroll’s early parlors and creameries

Zile didn’t have a monopoly on local ice cream production. During the spring and summer of 1887, ads for two other companies appeared in the Democratic Advocate. James W. Beacham promised, “Having fitted up my Ice Cream Factory with new and improved machinery, and having a large supply of ice, I can furnish Pic Nics, Sunday Schools, Excursions, Hotels, Boarding Houses and Private Residences with the best quality of Ice Cream and Water Ices at reasonable rates. My wagon will deliver orders in Westminster on Sunday mornings hereafter.” J.D. Crowl guaranteed delivery of “a first-class article of Ice Cream and Water Ice. Private families furnished with either by the gallon or half gallon. . . Orders delivered within the city limits [Westminster] or at the railroad free of charge.”