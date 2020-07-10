Carroll Yesteryears: ‘Reminiscences’ of mid-1800s tragedy — death leads to killing of another by his brother

“‘Why did you do this?' said his brother. ‘Because they abused me,’ said William with the emphasis of terror snapping from his reddened eyes, that flashed from a countenance pale as death. All too plainly the cause of this sad tragedy flashed upon them — William has lost his mind — is crazy and does not know what he has done. Such was the verdict at the inquest. Such was the real condition. He had graduated at a Dental College, and but a short time before the tragedy had opened a dental parlor with a good neighborhood practice which gave satisfaction and displayed skill and a good knowledge of his profession. But the intense application at his school had proved too great strain upon his mind and nervous system and it was noticed by members of the family (but was unknown and never suspect by anyone else) that he acted queer at times; yet never had he in the least manifested any disposition to be ugly or dangerous before this fatal day. It is supposed that the death and burial of his young and beautiful schoolmate together with the sorrow of being left alone while all the rest were gone to her funeral had aroused a morbid and maniacal condition of frenzy and despair and gloom which overcame his reason and urged him into that wild desperation of madness, so stealthily, and unfortunately culminating in this great crime. William was the perfect gentleman in his office. My father and I, together, visited his office only a short time before this sad event, when he pulled a tooth for me, the first one I ever had drawn. He also drew a tooth for Uncle Daniel Wolfe and I think one for Aunt Margaret Wolfe just before his mental overthrow. Not a sign or hint of any abnormal mental condition was noticed by anyone. So soon sometimes can reason be dethroned. John Shriner, the victim of William’s unfortunate condition, had taught a term of school at the Priestland school house. I had been his pupil. So had Margaret Stoner from whose funeral he had just returned. In two days he was laid away with her in the same cemetery followed by the broken hearts of his family connections, his pupils and the entire neighborhood for miles around.