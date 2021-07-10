Carroll Yesteryears: On men’s faces, hair today, gone tomorrow

According to the paper, there was a belief by 1879 that beards or mustaches were “a natural defence for the face and throat against the cold, and equally in warm climates a protection of these parts against excessive heat. Persons who wear moustachios are said, on good authority, to be less liable to toothache than others, and it is also said that the teeth are less apt to decay.” If this were actually true, pity the female sex!