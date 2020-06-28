Carroll Yesteryears: Historical Society’s role in preserving beauty of Westminster’s East Main Street

Shellman, the Society’s house museum, also got a facelift involving its shutters and hardware. Enough grant money remained to replace Shellman’s two-story side porch that overlooks the garden and Sycamore Street. The public is welcome to enjoy the gardens behind both houses during daylight hours. A group of Master Gardeners tends them, and now is a perfect time to enjoy what is in bloom as well as the shade offered by magnificent old trees. Caution: If you visit in the autumn, be aware that the walnut tree doesn’t care whether it is you or your car underneath its branches as the nuts begin dropping.