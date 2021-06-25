Carroll Yesteryears: Corbit’s Charge was small but significant Civil War cavalry skirmish

According to a local historian, Lt. Gibson was not killed by the 1st Delaware Cavalry, as reported, but by a citizen of Westminster armed with a shotgun loaded with buckshot. The local historian’s research showed that in the first rank of four riders were Lt. John William Murray on the left, James Franklin Lumsden, and John Allen Randolph, all of Company E, with Lt. Gibson of Company D on the right. Gibson was shot in the head, killed instantly, and fell in front of F.A. Sharrer’s establishment, a cabinetmaking shop and undertaking parlor at the corner of Old Washington Road and East Main Street.