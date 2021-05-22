Carroll Yesteryears: Recollections of Westminster parades and celebrations

Perhaps the most notable in my lifetime was a parade in November 1932 to celebrate the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt as president. I was only a young child at the time, so I do not recall this one, but I heard about it from my parents in subsequent years. The parade featured many floats adorned with the slogan “Happy Days are Here Again” and even had an elephant bringing up the rear, draped in black of course! Reviewing the parade were Governor Ritchie, Senator Tydings, and other VIPs – including my father, James M. Shriver, who was chairman of the county’s Democratic Central Committee and president of the B.F. Shriver Co.