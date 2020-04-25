Carroll Yesteryears: History shows Harney flourished before disastrous fire

In June and July of 1863 many Union troops passed through the town on their way to and from Gettysburg and some of its buildings probably became hospitals after the battle. Following the Civil War, the town really began to prosper as it was located at a crossroads. Just before the turn of the 20th century, one of Reck’s articles in The Carroll Record said the town had “50 comfortable houses, 177 inhabitants, three stores, two cigar factories, three blacksmith shops, one coach repair shop, one boot shoe and harness maker shop, one barbershop, two hotels, and two churches.”