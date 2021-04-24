Carroll Yesteryears: Carroll County’s contribution to ‘America’s Pastime’

The thrill of watching his father play the game led Ben’s son, Lloyd Benjamin Spencer Jr. (1925-2006), also known as Ben, to the stick. Although young Ben reminded many locals of his father on the field, he was never destined to play professional ball. However, when he walked out on the field in Union Bridge, the fans would cheer with excitement. Later, after the birth of his son, Jim, many believed that it was a blessing that young Ben never made it to the big leagues. Time apart from Jim would have taken him away from the one-on-one relationship that would eventually lead Jim to greatness.