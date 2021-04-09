Yesteryears: By any name, some of the many riding the rails and traveling the country wound up in Carroll County, often at the almshouse

One would expect the number of tramps travelling through Westminster to be large during the Great Depression which began in 1929. It was estimated that more than one million poor were traveling the country in 1937, but Carroll County newspapers make few references to them. In 1934, The Carroll Record made two mentions of hoboes in Taneytown. “With warmer weather has come a reduced demand, from hoboes, for a ‘few old papers, boss.’ We used to think these gentlemen of the road were strongly inclined to be seekers after up-to-date news; but it appears that they make beds of the papers, and thereby add to their comfort.” Another small item in the local news said, “The hobo crop has apparently increased—harbingers of Spring, like robins and bumblebees, only different.”