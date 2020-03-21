Carroll Yesteryears: Chautauqua experience flourished in Westminster for many years

Even with a colorful parade of carriages and automobiles from Center and Main to Pennsylvania Avenue, and shouts of welcome from the sidewalk audience, the first day opened with only a scattering of attendees. But by the following day, it was obvious the $2.00 ticket was well worth the expense for a week’s worth of entertainment and learning. By midweek of that first Chautauqua visit curiosity seekers filled the tent. Here was a chance to enjoy high class entertainment and instructional lectures at an affordable price. Over the years the week-long entrance fee increased to $3.00 but with 22 to 32 programs offered, the cost of an individual program only amounted to a few cents.