Carroll Yesteryears: 1929 letter details Carroll County natives’ trip to Alaska

“There is one place, the home of Nellie Neal, that is open all the time to view her hides and heads of all the different kinds of wild animals of Alaska. Her place is as full as it can be of every description, the sides, ceilings, floor are almost packed. The trains all stop there to view her place. She passes the plate around for a collection to help her keep this place going. She also gives a talk of her life. She said while we were there that that had always been her dream, and there she is living among all those dead animals. She also said she shot the most of them herself. Some of the animals are mountain sheep, bears, reindeers, caribou and lots more I do not know the names of. The mountain sheep meat is their choice meat, but they are not allowed to serve it to tourists. They served us caribou meat.