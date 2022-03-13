Yesteryears: An Irish immigrant woman in the 1800s took on the B&O Railroad and won

Exactly how James died must be preserved in court records, but it did not appear in newspaper articles. Sometime between 1870 and 1874, the railroad awarded Dougherty and her dependent children roughly $4,000 to settle her lawsuit. She used the money to purchase approximately 185 acres in the Eldersburg area near present-day White Rock Road, and she shows up in the 1870 census with four of her six children. Two of the boys, ages 10 and 11, lived elsewhere, working for families near Libertytown in Frederick County. Andrew, the oldest at age 14, and the three younger girls lived with their mother. Apparently, the lawsuit was not settled by 1870, so it is understandable why farming out the two boys was an economic necessity.