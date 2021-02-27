Carroll Yesteryears: Blizzard of 1899 brought brutal weather to area

Back in Carroll County, residents demonstrated their resilience in overcoming the elements. Taneytown’s newspaper reported that the day after the storm ended, “carrier Feeser of the York Road star route managed to make a trip bringing us Monday papers and other mail, and on Thursday he again brought in a large mail with Baltimore papers down to date. On Wednesday, the railroad was opened from the north by four heavy engines and a snow plow, and on Thursday, we had a passenger train north, morning and evening. However, the Frederick end is still blocked owing to the fact that they have no snow plow or heavy engines on that end, and the company will not allow the ones used through here to cross the Bruceville bridge.”