Carroll Yesteryears: William Boyd, a hero of the Underground Railroad

Details of Boyd’s method of operation came to light during his D.C. trial. He made his living peddling produce, so traveled frequently into the countryside with a wagon and team of horses to buy fresh fruit and vegetables. A black curtain hanging at the back of his wagon covered a narrow compartment where he hid enslaved people. Anyone peering in assumed the wagon ended at the curtain. One Carroll County witness at the trial testified he had seen Boyd passing through the area twice before and that he drove over rough terrain rather than using a good road. Evidence also linked Boyd to another enslaved person caught locally several months earlier.